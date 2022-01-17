Corus Entertainment to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CJR)

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Corus Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.85.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of C$6.93 and a 1-year high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$361.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$359.50 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Donovan Murphy bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.55 per share, with a total value of C$55,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 268,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,491,240.60.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.