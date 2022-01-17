CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,892 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned approximately 0.08% of CoStar Group worth $27,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 904.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 15,190 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 9,675.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 116,208 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 23,729.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 147,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in CoStar Group by 849.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after purchasing an additional 187,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.53. 124,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,740. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.58 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

