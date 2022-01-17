Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 585,662 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,729 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.13% of Costco Wholesale worth $263,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,420,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,109,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 4,582 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST stock traded down $13.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $502.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,872,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,060. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $539.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $480.45. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $571.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $223.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $546.97.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

