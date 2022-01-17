COTI (COTI) Market Capitalization Tops $343.62 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 17th. COTI has a market cap of $343.62 million and $136.44 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, COTI has traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar. One COTI coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000933 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00061057 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00071607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.38 or 0.07615140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,366.74 or 0.99965980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00069116 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007795 BTC.

About COTI

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . COTI’s official website is coti.io . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

