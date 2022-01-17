CPChain (CPC) Price Tops $0.0069 on Top Exchanges

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. In the last week, CPChain has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. CPChain has a total market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CPChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

