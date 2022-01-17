CPUchain (CPU) Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

CPUchain (CURRENCY:CPU) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 17th. One CPUchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CPUchain has a total market cap of $27,458.39 and approximately $278.00 worth of CPUchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CPUchain has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00061055 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00069126 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,186.99 or 0.07580897 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,044.51 or 1.00011254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00068977 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007601 BTC.

CPUchain Profile

CPUchain’s launch date was July 7th, 2019. CPUchain’s total supply is 59,377,500 coins. CPUchain’s official Twitter account is @cpuchain . The Reddit community for CPUchain is /r/cpuchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CPUchain is medium.com/cpuchain . The official website for CPUchain is cpuchain.org

Buying and Selling CPUchain

