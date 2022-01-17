Creative Planning Acquires 7,107 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 21,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.3% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $74.74 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $42.32 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.56%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

