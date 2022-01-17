Creative Planning Boosts Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after buying an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $571,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $161.20 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.95 and a 12-month high of $175.12. The company has a market cap of $81.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.19.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc D. Oken purchased 5,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.