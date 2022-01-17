Creative Planning Boosts Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,759 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,651,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 789.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRL opened at $49.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.84. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.86.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

