Creative Planning Boosts Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $6,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,742,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,831,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,049,000 after buying an additional 730,744 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,016,000 after buying an additional 89,327 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,450,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,444,000 after buying an additional 66,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,523.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after buying an additional 64,928 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $97.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.26 and its 200 day moving average is $93.70. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

