Creative Planning Buys 10,381 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $5,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $210.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.80. The company has a market cap of $294.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.50. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $139.29 and a 52-week high of $213.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.49. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $68.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.07 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.863 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

TM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

