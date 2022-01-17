Creative Planning Buys 20,150 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,150 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.10% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $5,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,490,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 282.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,136,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,672,000 after purchasing an additional 839,721 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,693,000 after purchasing an additional 752,683 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 89.2% in the second quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,262,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,607,000 after purchasing an additional 595,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $9,931,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $19.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.23. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $19.12 and a 52-week high of $33.57.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

