Creative Planning Buys 4,773 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diageo in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Diageo in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter valued at $77,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on DEO shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

NYSE DEO opened at $206.28 on Monday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $153.67 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.49.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.