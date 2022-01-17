Creative Planning Buys New Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 225,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,000. Creative Planning owned 0.13% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $26.54 on Monday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $27.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.06.

