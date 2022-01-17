Creative Planning Cuts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 191.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 39,843 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 163,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $112.51 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $87.09 and a 52-week high of $114.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.03.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

