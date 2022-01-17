Creative Planning Grows Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 124.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 149,847 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.08% of Hanesbrands worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 29,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBI opened at $16.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.93. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

HBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.22.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

