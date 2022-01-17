Creative Planning Grows Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,310 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,942 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 217.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 27.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,317 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,722 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $184.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.30 and a 52-week high of $191.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $13,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total value of $8,352,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,569 shares of company stock worth $29,968,561. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

