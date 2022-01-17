Creative Planning Has $4.53 Million Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 31,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 27,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BWA. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.23.

Shares of BWA opened at $49.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.12%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $281,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

