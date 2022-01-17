Creative Planning Has $5.09 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 78,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,319,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,601,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,938,000 after buying an additional 245,076 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 199,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,027,000 after buying an additional 8,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $222.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.87. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.60 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.28.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,382 shares of company stock worth $1,720,531 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

