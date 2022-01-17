Creative Planning Has $5.30 Million Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,117,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,800,530,000 after acquiring an additional 998,570 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in DTE Energy by 337.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,468,000 after acquiring an additional 783,519 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,772,000 after acquiring an additional 564,374 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,190,000 after acquiring an additional 546,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in DTE Energy by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 806,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,380,000 after acquiring an additional 400,538 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DTE. Edward Jones raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.30.

NYSE DTE opened at $119.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.07. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $122.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

