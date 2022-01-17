Creative Planning Has $5.62 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VAW. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $193.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.84. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $151.95 and a one year high of $201.03.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

