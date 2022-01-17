Creative Planning Has $5.94 Million Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Creative Planning increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,314 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $5,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,752,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $919,874,000 after buying an additional 659,126 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,914,897 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $425,932,000 after purchasing an additional 261,308 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,042,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,691,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 237,193 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 76,575 shares during the last quarter.

BUD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($72.73) to €65.00 ($73.86) in a report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €71.00 ($80.68) to €75.00 ($85.23) in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.45.

NYSE BUD opened at $67.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $134.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.79. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $54.08 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

