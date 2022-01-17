Creative Planning Has $6.13 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Creative Planning grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,317,754,000 after buying an additional 14,189,157 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $696,224,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,491,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,370,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,182,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $533,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI stock opened at $172.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.62 and its 200 day moving average is $172.48. The stock has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.25 and a 1-year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,212,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112 in the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.74.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Article: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.