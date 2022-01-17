Creative Planning Has $6.17 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 1.49% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 6,818.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000.

NYSEARCA:FVAL opened at $52.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average of $49.98. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $53.14.

