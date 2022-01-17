Creative Planning Has $6.31 Million Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 318,384 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 269,338 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.06% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $6,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,020 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Shares of CLF opened at $22.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average is $22.21. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith Koci purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,613,400. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

