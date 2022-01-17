Creative Planning Has $6.34 Million Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121,342 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Silver Trust worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $50,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of SLV opened at $21.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average is $21.99. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

