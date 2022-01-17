Creative Planning Increases Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,619 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $6,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,482,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,201 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,597,133 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,243,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,001 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,391,247 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $270,560,000 after purchasing an additional 567,621 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,951,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $313,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,768,929 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $250,407,000 after purchasing an additional 56,451 shares during the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

NYSE:LVS opened at $42.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.60. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

