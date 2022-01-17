Creative Planning Invests $6.65 Million in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Creative Planning purchased a new position in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 377,220 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,654,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 2.65% of LCNB at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LCNB. Barclays PLC grew its stake in LCNB by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in LCNB during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in LCNB during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in LCNB during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in LCNB during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $19.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $283.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. LCNB Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $20.69.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. LCNB had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 8.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that LCNB Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. LCNB’s payout ratio is 48.49%.

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

