Creative Planning Raises Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,499 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,934 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SAP were worth $6,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in SAP during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of SAP by 16.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of SAP by 15.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

SAP opened at $138.90 on Monday. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $120.08 and a 52 week high of $151.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.12. The firm has a market cap of $170.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

