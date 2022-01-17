Creative Planning Reduces Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,797 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Corning by 249.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,970,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,278,000 after buying an additional 3,548,969 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,737,951,000 after buying an additional 1,284,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,263,680,000 after buying an additional 1,242,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Corning by 882.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,347,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,122,000 after buying an additional 1,210,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

GLW opened at $37.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.64. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Corning’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.42.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

