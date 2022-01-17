Creative Planning Reduces Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Creative Planning lessened its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in McKesson by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,701,000 after buying an additional 3,427,543 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in McKesson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,536,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,918,000 after acquiring an additional 64,015 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,139,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,673,000 after acquiring an additional 303,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,759,000 after acquiring an additional 25,115 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in McKesson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,527,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,036,000 after acquiring an additional 65,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Argus increased their price objective on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.42.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,633 shares of company stock valued at $15,322,645. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock opened at $256.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.81. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.34 and a fifty-two week high of $256.85.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

