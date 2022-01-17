Creative Planning Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $166.61 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $137.86 and a 12-month high of $178.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.92.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

