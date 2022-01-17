Creative Planning Sells 2,304 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.72% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,778,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 237.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 20,862 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 131,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,403,000 after acquiring an additional 61,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter.

KXI opened at $64.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.11. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $54.35 and a 1 year high of $65.43.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

