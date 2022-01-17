Creative Planning Sells 82,833 Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,833 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.36% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 715.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $53.96 on Monday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average is $55.25.

