Creative Planning Trims Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Creative Planning reduced its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

IEF opened at $112.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.73. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.38 and a 1-year high of $119.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

