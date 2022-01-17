Creative Planning Trims Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,849 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 898,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,289,000 after acquiring an additional 39,038 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,693,000 after acquiring an additional 108,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $797,000. 5.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $96.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.44. The stock has a market cap of $226.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

