CREDIT (CREDIT) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 17th. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. CREDIT has a market cap of $9,287.74 and approximately $97,942.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CREDIT has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

