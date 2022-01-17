Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 4,800 Price Target

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been assigned a GBX 4,800 ($65.16) price objective by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.03% from the stock’s previous close.

ULVR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,650 ($63.12) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($63.80) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($59.73) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($62.44) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($46.15) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,233.33 ($57.46).

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of Unilever stock traded down GBX 158 ($2.14) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,778.50 ($51.29). 16,198,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,890,788. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,931.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,013.38. The firm has a market cap of £96.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,602 ($48.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,924 ($66.84).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.