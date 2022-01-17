Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) will announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cricut’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cricut will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cricut.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $260.09 million for the quarter. Cricut had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 14.74%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cricut has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

Shares of CRCT stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.42. The company had a trading volume of 157,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,750. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.89. Cricut has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $47.36.

In related news, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $200,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 16,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.68 per share, for a total transaction of $444,995.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,247,091 shares of company stock valued at $30,133,084 and sold 131,449 shares valued at $3,336,876.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Cricut by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Cricut in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,534,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cricut by 668.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cricut by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

