Critical Analysis: Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) and Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG)

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) and Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Great Elm Group and Konami, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Konami 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Great Elm Group has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Konami has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.7% of Great Elm Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Konami shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.7% of Great Elm Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Great Elm Group and Konami’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Group $60.85 million 0.96 -$8.08 million ($0.17) -12.76 Konami $2.42 billion 3.56 $183.01 million $1.33 47.83

Konami has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Group. Great Elm Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Konami, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Great Elm Group and Konami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Group -7.01% -5.69% -1.89% Konami 7.25% 6.91% 4.60%

Summary

Konami beats Great Elm Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc. operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Konami Company Profile

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games. The Health & Fitness segment operates health and fitness clubs, as well as designs, manufactures, and sells fitness machines and health products. The Gaming & Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services gaming machines and casino management systems. The Pachislot & Pachinko Machines segment researches, designs, produces, and sells pachinko slot and pachinko machines. It operates in Japan and other Asia/Oceania countries, the United States, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Konami Corporation and changed its name to Konami Holdings Corporation in October 2015. Konami Holdings Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

