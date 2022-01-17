Critical Contrast: Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) & Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) and Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Antero Resources and Comstock Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Resources $3.49 billion 1.80 -$1.27 billion ($3.29) -6.09 Comstock Resources $858.20 million 2.41 -$52.42 million ($2.36) -3.77

Comstock Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Antero Resources. Antero Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comstock Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.6% of Antero Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.8% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Antero Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Comstock Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Antero Resources has a beta of 4.35, indicating that its stock price is 335% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Resources has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Antero Resources and Comstock Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Resources -28.79% 4.50% 1.99% Comstock Resources -35.38% 26.10% 5.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Antero Resources and Comstock Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Resources 1 3 8 1 2.69 Comstock Resources 0 3 2 0 2.40

Antero Resources presently has a consensus price target of $23.52, indicating a potential upside of 17.44%. Comstock Resources has a consensus price target of $9.20, indicating a potential upside of 3.49%. Given Antero Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Antero Resources is more favorable than Comstock Resources.

Summary

Antero Resources beats Comstock Resources on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The company was founded by Paul M. Rady and Glen C. Warren, Jr. in June 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

