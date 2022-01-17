Critical Contrast: CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) vs. Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF)

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) and Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get CoreCivic alerts:

This table compares CoreCivic and Charter Hall Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreCivic -5.73% 5.03% 1.86% Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CoreCivic and Charter Hall Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreCivic 0 1 0 0 2.00 Charter Hall Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

CoreCivic currently has a consensus target price of $10.85, suggesting a potential downside of 0.91%. Given CoreCivic’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CoreCivic is more favorable than Charter Hall Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CoreCivic and Charter Hall Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreCivic $1.91 billion 0.69 $54.16 million ($0.89) -12.30 Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CoreCivic has higher revenue and earnings than Charter Hall Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.8% of CoreCivic shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of CoreCivic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CoreCivic beats Charter Hall Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc. operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities. It provides transportation services to government agencies and TransCoR. The CoreCivic Community segment offers residential reentry centers and gives electronic monitoring case management services. The CoreCivic Properties segment comprises of real estate properties owned by the company that are leased to government agencies. The company was founded by Thomas W. Beasley, T. Don Hutto, and Robert Crants on January 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Brentwood, TN.

About Charter Hall Group

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure. Operating with prudence, we've carefully curated a $41.8 billion plus diverse portfolio of over 1100 high quality, long leased properties. Partnership and financial discipline are at the heart of our approach. Acting in the best interest of customers and communities, we combine insight and inventiveness to unlock hidden value. Taking a long term view, our $6.8 billion development pipeline delivers sustainable, technologically enabled projects for our customers. The impacts of what we do are far-reaching. From helping businesses succeed by supporting their evolving workplace needs, to providing investors with superior returns for a better retirement, we're powered by the drive to go further.

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.