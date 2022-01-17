Critical Review: ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) and CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS)

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) and CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

ANSYS has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCC Intelligent Solutions has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

89.4% of ANSYS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of ANSYS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ANSYS and CCC Intelligent Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANSYS 24.92% 12.26% 8.72% CCC Intelligent Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ANSYS and CCC Intelligent Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANSYS $1.68 billion 18.09 $433.89 million $5.31 65.64 CCC Intelligent Solutions N/A N/A -$185.78 million N/A N/A

ANSYS has higher revenue and earnings than CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ANSYS and CCC Intelligent Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANSYS 1 6 3 0 2.20 CCC Intelligent Solutions 1 2 1 0 2.00

ANSYS currently has a consensus target price of $334.20, indicating a potential downside of 4.11%. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.78%. Given CCC Intelligent Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CCC Intelligent Solutions is more favorable than ANSYS.

Summary

ANSYS beats CCC Intelligent Solutions on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification. The company was founded by John A. Swanson in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

