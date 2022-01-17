CROAT Achieves Market Capitalization of $229,676.65 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One CROAT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CROAT has a market capitalization of $229,676.65 and $309.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CROAT has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 90,953,294 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

