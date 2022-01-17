CropperFinance Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges (CRP)

CropperFinance (CURRENCY:CRP) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. CropperFinance has a total market capitalization of $3.61 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of CropperFinance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CropperFinance has traded up 49.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CropperFinance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001807 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00060870 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005262 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001051 BTC.

CropperFinance Profile

CropperFinance is a coin. CropperFinance’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,131,000 coins. CropperFinance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling CropperFinance

