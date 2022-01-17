CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CFB opened at $15.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.04. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $812.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse bought 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $107,226.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David L. O’toole sold 7,547 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $109,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,770 shares of company stock worth $203,205. 9.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 22.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 25,196 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

