Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) is 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s 10th Largest Position

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC cut its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 146,262 shares during the quarter. Crown accounts for 4.9% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned 0.17% of Crown worth $22,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Crown stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.13. 35,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,210. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.97. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.65 and a 1-year high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Crown’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.