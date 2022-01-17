Crowns Hits One Day Volume of $1.39 Million (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 17th. Crowns has a total market capitalization of $12.56 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crowns has traded flat against the US dollar. One Crowns coin can now be bought for approximately $5.82 or 0.00012228 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crowns alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00056720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007096 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crowns Profile

Crowns (CRYPTO:CWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,313 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowns should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crowns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowns and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.