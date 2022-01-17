Crowny Price Up 1.8% This Week (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One Crowny coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Crowny has a total market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $117,349.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crowny has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00062221 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00070782 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,267.16 or 0.07649437 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,536.82 or 0.99592069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00069240 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007879 BTC.

Crowny Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

