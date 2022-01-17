Crust Reaches Market Cap of $74.00 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Crust coin can now be purchased for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major exchanges. Crust has a market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crust has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00010892 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00072442 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007038 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $207.51 or 0.00491967 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 54.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000967 BTC.

About Crust

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.